Olympics-Table Tennis-China's Ma retains men's singles crown

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov beat Taiwan's Lin Yun Ju 4-3 in a head-to-head battle at the Olympics men's table tennis singles on Friday to win the bronze medal.

TOKYO -Olympic and world champion Ma Long retained his Olympics men's table tennis singles on Friday, beating compatriot Fan Zhendong 4-2.

The 32-year-old clinched his fourth gold medal at his third Olympic Games by 11-4 10-12 11-8 11-9 3-11 11-7, celebrating with the "mobot" pose made famous by British distance runner and multiple Olympic champion Mo Farah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As they have at every Games since 2008, China provided all four singles finalists at Tokyo 2020, Chen Meng having beaten Sun Yingsha to take the women's title on Thursday. No other country has ever won women's singles gold.

In the men's bronze medal match, Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov scraped home against Taiwan's Lin Yun Ju, saving four match points in the sixth game before winning the deciding seventh.

The 32-year-old won 13-11 9-11 6-11 11-4 4-11 15-13 11-7, earning his fifth Olympic table tennis medal since 2008.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Ken Ferris and John Stonestreet)

Advertisement