Olympics-Taekwondo-Croatia's Jelic wins women's - 67kg gold medal

Croatia's Matea Jelic defeated Britain's Lauren Williams to win the women's taekwondo -67kg category gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Taekwondo - Women's Welterweight 57-67kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - July 26, 2021. Matea Jelic of Croatia celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi and Egypt's Hedaya Wahba took the bronze medals, the second consecutive ones for both women. Wahba competed in the -57kg category in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

