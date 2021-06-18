Olympics-Telford replaces injured Bardsley in Team GB women's soccer squad

English goalkeeper Carly Telford has been included in Britain's women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics after Karen Bardsley withdrew because of injury, Team GB said on Friday.

Bardsley, who also plays for England, pulled out last weekend after she picked up the injury during a match in the United States' National Women's Soccer League last month.

Chelsea keeper Telford, who was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019, will join coach Hege Riise's 18-member group for the Tokyo Games.

"I am so disappointed for her (Bardsley) but of course tremendously proud to get the chance to play at an Olympic Games," Telford said. "It is an incredible honour and I will give it all I can."

Britain, who crashed out in the quarter-finals at the 2012 London Olympics, are in Group E this year where they face Chile in the opening game on July 21, followed by hosts Japan three days later and Canada on July 27.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

