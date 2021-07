related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: Japan's Naomi Osaka was on Tuesday beaten in the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tennis singles tournament.

The world number two lost 6-1 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

