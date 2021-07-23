Olympics-Three more athletes test postive for COVID-19 at Games

Olympics organisers said on Friday that three more competitors at the Tokyo Games, including one resident of the athletes' village, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Olympics-related cases rose by 19, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 106.

(Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)