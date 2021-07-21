Olympics-Ticket buyers' usernames, passwords stolen and shared on internet - Kyodo

The passwords and usernames of Olympics and Paralympics' ticket-buyers and volunteers have been stolen and shared on the internet, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing government officials.

Games organisers are investigating the matter, it added.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Hugh Lawson)