Olympics-Ticket buyers' usernames, passwords stolen and shared on internet - Kyodo

Sport

Olympics-Ticket buyers' usernames, passwords stolen and shared on internet - Kyodo

The passwords and usernames of Olympics and Paralympics' ticket-buyers and volunteers have been stolen and shared on the internet, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing government officials.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen through signboards, in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bookmark

TOKYO: The passwords and usernames of Olympics and Paralympics' ticket-buyers and volunteers have been stolen and shared on the internet, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing government officials.

Games organisers are investigating the matter, it added.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark