Olympics-Ticket buyers' usernames, passwords stolen and shared on internet - Kyodo
The passwords and usernames of Olympics and Paralympics' ticket-buyers and volunteers have been stolen and shared on the internet, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing government officials.
Games organisers are investigating the matter, it added.
