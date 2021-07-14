Olympics-Tokyo Games will be historic given challenges overcome, says Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the Tokyo Games, starting on July 23, will be historic for the way the Japanese people have overcome challenges to hold the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the Tokyo Games, starting on July 23, will be historic for the way the Japanese people have overcome challenges to hold the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach made the comment after holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

