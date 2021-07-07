Olympics-UK's Johnson "instinctively" against sporting bans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was "instinctively" against sporting boycotts when asked whether he would support a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year over its human rights record.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was "instinctively" against sporting boycotts when asked whether he would support a boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year over its human rights record.

Asked whether he would support a call for a diplomatic boycott, Johnson told parliament: "This country has led the world in condemning human rights abuses in Xinjiang and putting sanctions on those responsible ... I am instinctively, and always have been, against sporting boycotts."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton)