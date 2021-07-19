Olympics: US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 in Japan

TOKYO: A female gymnast from the United States has tested positive for coronavirus, an official in the city where the team has been staying to train said on Monday (Jul 19).

The official in Inzai, just east of Tokyo, said that the gymnast was in her teens and that they'd determined she had one close contact, but declined to give more information, including whether the gymnast was on the main team or an alternate.

Simone Biles, currently dominant in women's gymnastics, is 24. The two teenage members of the US team are Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum, both 18.

All four of the alternates, selected in case one of the main team members tested positive, are in their teens.

