Olympics-Wear a face mask but no singing or chanting, say Tokyo organisers

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in front of the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon//File Photo

TOKYO: Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said on Wednesday athletes and officials should not use public transport without permission, and asked them to wear a face mask at "all times" during the event except eating or sleeping.

The organizers unveiled a "playbook" detailing COVID-19 measures that will be taken during the Summer Games this year.

They also asked fans not to sing or chant to support athletes, according to their playbook.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant and Sakura Murakami; writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

