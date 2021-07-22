Olympics-Weightlifting-Brazil's Figueiredo cleared to compete at Games

TOKYO: Brazilian weightlifter Natasha Rosa Figueiredo was cleared on Thursday to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after having served a suspension following a minor anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who is due to compete on Saturday in the 49kg category, had tested positive twice this year for a banned substance.

Further analysis showed food supplements consumed regularly by her revealed the presence of hydrochlorothiazide, despite the supplement labels containing no reference of any prohibited substance, CAS said.

"Considering all the circumstances, including the fact that the athlete had failed to list the food supplement on her doping control forms, the Sole Arbitrator concluded that a minor ADRV had been established and determined that the athlete be suspended for one month," CAS said.

She had already served a provisional suspension of longer than one month that ended on July 1, thus making her eligible to compete in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics officially open on Friday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)