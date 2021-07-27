Olympics-Weightlifting-Canada's Charron wins gold in women's 64kg

Canada's Maude Charron won the gold medal in the women's 64kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 236kg at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 64kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Maude Charron of Canada in action. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Italy's Giorgia Bordignon took the silver medal and Taiwan's Wen-Huei Chen the bronze.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Junko Fujita, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

