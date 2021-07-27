Olympics-Weightlifting-Canada's Charron wins gold in women's 64kg
Canada's Maude Charron won the gold medal in the women's 64kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 236kg at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Italy's Giorgia Bordignon took the silver medal and Taiwan's Wen-Huei Chen the bronze.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Junko Fujita, editing by Ed Osmond)