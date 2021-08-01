Olympics-Weightlifting-Ecuador's Barrera wins gold in women's 76 kg event
TOKYO -Ecuador's Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera won gold medal in the women's 76 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while United States' Katherine Nye won silver.
Dajomes Barrera lifted a total weight of 263 kg, considerably more than Nye's total of 249 kg.
Mexico's Aremi Fuentes Zavala took bronze.
