Olympics-Women's football draw for Tokyo 2020
Draw for the women's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics:
Group E
Japan
Canada
Great Britain
Chile
Group F
China
Brazil
Zambia
Netherlands
Group G
Sweden
USA
Australia
New Zealand
The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 6.
The group winners and runners-up plus the two best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stages.
