Olympics-Women's football draw for Tokyo 2020

REUTERS: Draw for the women's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics:

Group E

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Group G

Sweden

USA

Australia

New Zealand

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 6.

The group winners and runners-up plus the two best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)