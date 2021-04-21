Olympics-Women's football draw for Tokyo 2020

Sport

Olympics-Women's football draw for Tokyo 2020

Draw for the women's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics:

A 3D printed Olympics logo is seen in front of displayed &quot;Tokyo 2021&quot; words in this illu
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Olympics logo is seen in front of displayed "Tokyo 2021" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bookmark

REUTERS: Draw for the women's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics:

Group E

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Group G

Sweden

USA

Australia

New Zealand

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 6.

The group winners and runners-up plus the two best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark