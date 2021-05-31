Olympics-World champions US fail to qualify for 3x3 men's basketball

The U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team have failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after the 2019 world champions lost to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the qualifying tournament on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

While the U.S. women sealed a spot at the Games with a 21-13 win over Spain in the semi-finals, the U.S. men lost 21-16 to the Dutch, who qualified along with Poland and Latvia.

The July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games will mark the first time 3x3 basketball will be staged at an Olympics, with eight countries qualifying for the men's event.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

