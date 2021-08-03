Olympics-Wrestling-Mensah-Stock wins women's freestyle light heavyweight gold medal
CHIBA, Japan: American Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the women's freestyle light heavyweight wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu took the silver medal and Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova and Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova claimed bronzes.
