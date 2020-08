PARIS: French Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday reported three cases of coronavirus, in a development that could jeopardise the re-start of the top-flight season.

Marseille said that, in all, it had registered four confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last four days.

The club are due to play Saint Etienne on August 21 in the first match of the new season.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)