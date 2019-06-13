Olympique Lyon shares rise after Mendy sold to Real Madrid

Olympique Lyonnais' shares rose on Thursday after the French soccer club sold left-back Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for some 48 million euros (£42.7 million).

PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais' shares rose on Thursday after the French soccer club sold left-back Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for some 48 million euros (£42.7 million).

Olympique Lyon shares were up by around 1per cent in early session trading.

Real Madrid will pay an initial 48 million euros for Mendy with a possible further 5 million euros in incentive payments.

