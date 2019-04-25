Olympique Lyonnais win 13th consecutive women's league title

PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais won a 13th consecutive French women's league title when they won 4-0 at Dijon on Wednesday to take an unassailable lead over Paris St Germain with one game left.

Second-half goals from Amel Majri, Eugenie Le Sommer, Griedge Mbock and Dutch international Shanice van de Sanden extended their dominance over the league.

It was a record-extending 17th title overall.

