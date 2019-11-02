On-loan Turay strikes as Djurgarden snatch Swedish league title

STOCKHOLM: A goal by Sierra Leonean striker Mohamed Buya Turay completed a superb comeback from two goals down as Djurgarden won the Allsvenskan league title with a 2-2 draw away to Norrkoping on a dramatic final day of the Swedish season on Saturday.

The Stockholm side finished on 66 points after 30 games to claim the Lennart Johansson trophy, one ahead of Malmo FF who finished second on goal difference ahead of Hammarby.

With thousands of their fans making the 160-kilometre journey to the final game of the season, Djurgarden, needing only a point to take the title, quickly fell two goals behind, while Malmo took the lead away to Orebro to put themselves in the driving seat.

Djurgarden reduced the deficit early in the second half through Jesper Karlstrom before Turay fired home a superb first-time finish from Emir Kujovic's pass in the 65th minute to seal the club's first title since 2005.

"It's normal for me, it's normal to score goals," Turay said as his side celebrated in the dressing room. "It's about confidence, believing in your team, believing in yourself, and this is what happens."

The 24-year-old Turay, on loan from Belgian side Sint-Truidense, finished the season as the league's top scorer with 15 goals.

Playing his last league game for the club where he is considered a cult hero, 37-year-old Malmo striker Markus Rosenberg scored twice as his side thrashed Orebro 5-0 to secure second place, while Hammarby beat Hacken 4-1 at home.

AFC Eskilstuna and GIF Sundsvall were both relegated after losing to Falkenberg and AIK respectively, while Kalmar FF finished third from bottom and face a playoff against the third-placed team in the second-tier Superettan.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Tony Lawrence)