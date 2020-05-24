related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS:

ON THIS DAY - MAY 25

May 25, 1995

SOCCER - Ajax Amsterdam striker Patrick Kluivert holds up the European Cup as thousands of supporters gather along the canals of Amsterdam to celebrate the club's victory over AC Milan in the final a day earlier.

Teenage substitute Kluivert scored with five minutes left to crown Ajax champions for the first time in 22 years with a 1-0 win over holders Milan in a largely disappointing final.

Ajax's victory was also special for veteran Frank Rijkaard, who became the fifth man in the competition's history to win the trophy with two different teams and the first to win against a former club.

May 25, 1997

FORMULA ONE - Jacques Villeneuve crosses the finish line to win the Spanish Grand Prix. The victory was the Canadian's third of the season and seventh of his career, taking him to 30 points in the championship.

The Williams driver made the most of his pole position by taking the lead immediately and controlled the race from the front, only losing the lead briefly when he made pit stops.

He came home a comfortable five seconds clear of second-placed Frenchman Olivier Panis in a Prost. Jean Alesi of France finished third in a Benetton.

May 25, 1998

SOCCER - Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta celebrates after scoring against South Africa in a friendly match at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires.

Batistuta scored his fifth international goal in three games as Argentina finished their World Cup preparations with a win over fellow finalists South Africa.

He broke the deadlock in the 50th minute and Ariel Ortega added a second with the last kick of the game.

May 25, 1999

HORSE RACING - Charismatic, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, is held by stable foreman John Sica as he is washed down by groom Cesar Arrendonzo after a morning workout on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The one-time claimer, bidding to be the first Triple Crown winner in 21 years, injured his left front leg in the Belmont Stakes a month later and was placed in a splint and taken off the track in a van.

The three-year-old, who finished third in the race before pulling up lame, suffered a fracture that brought a premature end to his racing career.

May 25, 2002

SOCCER - Ireland's captain Roy Keane walks his dog near his home in Hale, Cheshire. The fiery midfielder had been sent home from the World Cup in South Korea and Japan after a row with manager Mick McCarthy at a meeting over training facilities.

"Hopefully, I might get back to playing for the Irish team again. But I will only go back if there is a new manager - and that is out of my hands," Keane told reporters a month later.

Keane returned to the national team in 2004 under new boss Brian Kerr before announcing his international retirement a year later after Ireland failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

May 25, 2008

MOTOR RACING - New Zealand's Scott Dixon of the Target Chip Ganassi IRL team celebrates after winning the 92nd Indianapolis 500. Vitor Meira finished second and Marco Andretti third, while Danica Patrick was knocked out of the race in a pit lane crash.

An excited Dixon was greeted in Victory Lane by his wife Emma, and then celebrated his US$2.5 million win with a chug from the traditional bottle of milk.

"What a day, man," Dixon, who held on from pole to prevail in the 200-lap race, roared. "I just couldn't believe it. You just thought something was going to go wrong."

May 25, 2012

SOCCER - Barcelona's Gerard Pique and fellow defender Carles Puyol celebrate after beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the King's Cup final at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid.

The victory was a fitting farewell to Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola, who ended his glittering four-year reign as coach by winning a 14th trophy.

Pedro scored a brace and Lionel Messi added another to finish the season with 73 goals in all competitions.

May 25, 2013

SOCCER - Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben kisses the trophy after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their Champions League final at Wembley. Robben scored an 89th minute winner to seal Bayern's fifth title in the competition.

The Dutchman raced into the area and beat goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller in a stunning end to the first all-German Champions League final after Mario Mandzukic's goal was cancelled out by Ilkay Guendogan's well-struck penalty.

May 25, 2014

TENNIS - Serena Williams of the U.S celebrates her victory over Alize Lim of France during their women's singles match at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.

Serena Williams, the top seed and overwhelming favourite to retain the women's title, needed time to find her rhythm against Lim before winning 6-2 6-1.

But the American crashed out of the tournament in the second round after being thrashed 6-2 6-2 by Garbine Muguruza.

May 25, 2019

SOCCER - Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and team mates celebrate winning the German Cup following a 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the final. Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern capture their 19th German Cup and complete a domestic double.

Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski headed the champions into the lead in the 29th minute, wrong-footing keeper Peter Gulacsi, and Kingsley Coman's superb first touch and shot in the 78th made it 2-0.

Lewandowski sealed victory with a fine run and superb finish in the 85th minute.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)