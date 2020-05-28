related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ON THIS DAY - MAY 29

REUTERS: ON THIS DAY - MAY 29

May 29, 1991

Advertisement

Advertisement

SOCCER - Red Star Belgrade celebrate after winning their maiden European Cup in Bari following a penalty shootout victory over Olympique de Marseille in the final.

The 1991 final is considered by some as one of the most boring contests in the competition's history after Red Star manager Ljupko Petrovic told his players to play for a draw and take the game to penalties.

The tactic paid off as the match ended 0-0 after extra time and, in the shootout, Red Star converted all their penalties to win 5-3.

May 29, 1992

Advertisement

Advertisement

TENNIS - John McEnroe and Andre Agassi drink water during their 6-3 6-2 first-round victory against Todd Nelson and Jason Stoltenberg at the French Open.

The dynamic American pairing made it all the way to the quarter-finals where they were defeated by Pablo Albano and Cassio Motta in straight sets.

The two would find themselves on the opposite sides of the net a few weeks later when they met in the semi-finals of Wimbledon, with Agassi winning in straight sets.

May 29, 2004

SOCCER - Werder Bremen players celebrate with the trophy after defeating second division club Alemannia Aachen 3-2 in the final of the German Cup in Berlin.

Aachen had knocked out defending champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals but were outclassed in the final by Werder, who completed their first ever domestic double, having already sealed the Bundesliga title.

Ailton Goncalves da Silva top scored for Werder with 28 goals but left the club at the end of the season to join Schalke 04.

May 29, 2005

SOCCER - America striker Claudio Lopez celebrates scoring his team's second goal in a 6-3 win against Tecos in the second leg of their Mexican league championship final at the Azteca stadium.

Twin strikes from Lopez and Aaron Padilla as well as goals from Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Jesus Mendoza helped America seal a 7-4 aggregate victory following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

With the win, America clinched their 10th Mexican league title.

May 29, 2010

BOXING - Vitali Klitschko lands a punch on Polish fighter Albert Sosnowski en route to his 10th round technical knockout victory during their WBC world heavyweight title clash in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Keeping Sosnowski at bay with an outstretched left arm for most of the bout, Klitschko baited the challenger before hammering him down to the canvas with an explosive combination that ended the fight.

Klitschko, a three-time world heavyweight champion, retired from boxing in 2013 with an impressive 45-2 record.

May 29, 2011

MOTOR RACING - Bryan Herta Autosport's Dan Wheldon celebrates his Indy 500 win by pouring milk on his head, on the occasion of the race's 100th anniversary in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Leading by almost four seconds, American rookie J.R. Hildebrand looked primed for victory but crashed on the final lap, allowing Wheldon to speed past and clinch his second Indy 500 win.

Race officials reviewed footage to see if Wheldon had crossed Hildebrand's car before the caution lights went on, and once convinced, they awarded the 2005 champion the victory.

May 29, 2012

BASKETBALL - U.S. President Barack Obama presents former University of Tennessee basketball coach Pat Summitt with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

Summitt coached the Tennessee Lady Volunteers from 1974 to 2012 and never had a losing season. She racked up 1,098 career wins, the most in college basketball history at the time of her retirement in 2012.

She died in 2016 aged 64 after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's.

May 29, 2016

FORMULA ONE - Lewis Hamilton celebrates after edging out Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton's first win of the season ensured he cut his deficit to Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg, who finished seventh, to 24 points.

Rosberg went on to clinch the title with nine wins and seven other podium finishes, finishing five points clear of Hamilton.

May 29, 2019

FORMULA ONE - Niki Lauda's coffin is seen during his funeral at St Stephen's cathedral in Vienna, Austria. Lauda died on May 20 at the age of 70.

The triple world champion is best remembered for his comeback from a fiery crash in 1976 that left him badly burned and scarred for life.

His wife Birgit and two of his sons placed Lauda's red-and-white driver's helmet on his coffin as thousands of fans braved heavy rain outside the gothic cathedral to pay their last respects.

May 29, 2019

SOCCER - Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and team mates celebrate winning the Europa League in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Eden Hazard scored two goals as Chelsea thrashed London rivals Arsenal 4-1 in the final at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Victory gave Italian manager Maurizio Sarri his only piece of silverware with Chelsea as he left the job to join Juventus at the end of the season.

(Compiled by Rohith Nair, Manasi Pathak, Hardik Vyas and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)