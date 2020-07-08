One more Romanian referee tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHAREST: A third Romanian referee has been taken off this season's list of officials after testing positive for COVID-19, the domestic football federation (FRF) said on Wednesday.

The FRF added that fellow officials who had been in contact with the unnamed referee in the last few days have been put in isolation. They would be tested again before being allowed to officiate matches this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referee Robert Avram, who officiated at the top-flight match between Dinamo Bucharest and Sepsi OSK on June 21 and Iulian Calin, who took charge of the game between Academica Clinceni and Sepsi OSK on July 1, also tested positive for the virus.

The FRF said there was no need to postpone any matches at this stage.

As of Wednesday, the Black Sea state recorded nearly 30,000 cases and almost 1,800 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Advertisement