One positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests, total now 18

The Premier League said on Monday that there was one more positive result from the latest round of COVID-19 tests of players and staff conducted last week, taking the total number of cases to 18 since testing began last month.

The English top flight restarted its season last week after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Wednesday 17 June and Sunday 21 June, 1,829 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," it said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1670563 . "Of these, one person has tested positive."

The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive.

Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week since May 17 and the league has conducted 10 rounds of testing so far.

