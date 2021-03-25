One year late, Tokyo Olympics torch relay gets up and running

FUKUSHIMA: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay set off from Fukushima on Thursday (Mar 25), beginning a four-month countdown to the Summer Games, delayed from 2020 and the first ever organised during a global pandemic.

Organisers hope that the relay will sweep away persistent doubts about the event.

The nationwide relay, like the Olympics themselves, will be vastly different from previous editions, with spectators banned from cheering and kept away from the launch ceremony and first leg over COVID-19 concerns.





Fans will be able to line the route and clap as the flame traverses the country, borne by 10,000 runners and passing through all 47 prefectures before arriving at Tokyo's National Stadium for the Jul 23 opening ceremony.

But parts of the relay could be suspended if too many spectators gather in one place. Masks are mandatory for onlookers.

"For the past year, as the entire world underwent a difficult period, the Olympic flame was kept alive quietly but powerfully," Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said at the opening ceremony.



"The small flame did not lose hope, and just like the cherry blossom buds that are ready to bloom, it was waiting for this day."



The ceremonial flame, lit last March in Greece's Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympics, has been in Japan for just over a year and went on display in a Tokyo museum in September.

Casting a pall over the celebrations, North Korea launched at least two projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles hours before the relay began, the first such test reported since United States President Joe Biden took office in January.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga assured reporters in Tokyo that the government was cooperating with the Tokyo government and the International Olympic Committee to host a secure Games.

"We will do our utmost in terms of coronavirus measures and continue to work with related areas to contain the spread of infections and hope to work towards a safe and secure Games," Suga said.

BUILDING ENTHUSIASM

Organisers were making final preparations for the relay when the coronavirus prompted the historic decision to postpone the Games, as sport around the world ground to a halt.

A year on, the COVID-19 pandemic is still in full swing despite vaccine roll-outs, and organisers are battling public scepticism in Japan about holding the Olympics.

With overseas spectators barred from the Games and limits likely on domestic fans, the relay is seen as a vital opportunity to build enthusiasm.

"The torch relay is intended to communicate that the Olympic Games will take place," Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters this week.

"It makes people feel that the Games are about to start - that's the nature of the torch relay."

The relay began at Fukushima's J-Village sports complex, which was used as a base for workers responding to the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The Games were initially billed as the "Recovery Olympics", showcasing reconstruction in the north-eastern region of Tohoku that was devastated by the quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown a decade ago.

The pandemic has overshadowed that message, but Fukushima's torchbearers hope the relay will still shine a positive light on the area.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

"From afar, Fukushima might look like a place where time has stood still," Hanae Nojiri, a TV reporter - and one of the torchbearers - told AFP.

"But when people see the spectators lining the roads and the passion of the runners, I think they'll update their image of the place."

The relay will pass through some towns that remain only partially open to the public, as decontamination continues in radiation-affected areas.

And some in the region are ambivalent about the Olympics.

"It's annoying if we're going to be used for some kind of propaganda" for the Games, Yoshiaki Suda, mayor of Onagawa town in Miyagi region, said recently.

Others are more keen, with Makoto Sugioka, mayor of Fukushima's Iitate village, seeing the Games as a chance "for us to say thank you, we owe you, to people who have supported our reconstruction efforts".

The relay will take a circuitous route, first heading south to the islands of Okinawa before reversing course for the northern region of Hokkaido and finally back to Tokyo.

The flame will pass landmarks including Mount Fuji and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

However, there are still challenges ahead for organisers.

Several dozen torchbearers have dropped out, citing issues including scheduling conflicts and concerns about COVID-19.

Officials from one region have warned they might cancel the relay there if virus countermeasures aren't improved.

But organisers are hopeful the event will offer respite after a difficult year.

"People are feeling cut off from each other at this time," Hashimoto said on Wednesday.

"These 10,000 runners can connect with people everywhere."