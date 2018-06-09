Order of Play - Halep takes on Stephens for French Open title

REUTERS: World number one Simona Halep will take on 10th seed Sloane Stephens in the French Open women's final on Saturday as she looks to win her maiden Grand Slam title in her fourth final.

The duo have played each other seven times previously with Halep winning on five occasions including their last meeting at Roland Garros in 2014.

Halep has lost all three of her Grand Slam final matches so far but the Romanian has looked in good form in this tournament.

Standing in her way is U.S. Open champion Stephens who has scythed down opponents with her power game.

Order of play on the main showcourts (times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 1300)

Women's Singles final

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v 10-Sloane Stephens (U.S.)

Men's Doubles final

6-Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) & Nicolas Mahut (France) v 2-Oliver Marach (Austria) & Mate Pavic (Croatia)

