Organisers report 27 new Olympic Games-related COVID-19 cases

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday (Jul 30) reported 27 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes.

The latest daily cases, up from 24 on Thursday, have brought the total Games-linked infections since Jul 1 to 220.

Japan's government on Friday proposed states of emergency through Aug 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike to records.

Existing states of emergency for Tokyo - its fourth since the pandemic began - and southern Okinawa island should also be extended to Aug 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is spearheading Japan's pandemic response, told a panel of experts in announcing the proposed expansion.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to formally announce the move later on Friday after the experts approved it.

Tokyo announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. The surge is beginning to strain the medical system, with 64 per cent of Tokyo's hospital beds available for serious COVID-19 cases already filled as of Wednesday.

Suga and Olympics organisers have denied there is any link between the Jul 23 to Aug 8 Summer Games and the recent sharp spike in cases.

