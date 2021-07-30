Organisers report 27 new Olympic Games-related COVID-19 cases
TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers on Friday (Jul 30) reported 27 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes.
The latest daily cases, up from 24 on Thursday, have brought the total Games-linked infections since Jul 1 to 220.
Japan's government on Friday proposed states of emergency through Aug 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike to records.
Existing states of emergency for Tokyo - its fourth since the pandemic began - and southern Okinawa island should also be extended to Aug 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is spearheading Japan's pandemic response, told a panel of experts in announcing the proposed expansion.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to formally announce the move later on Friday after the experts approved it.
READ: Japan proposes adding four regions to COVID-19 emergency: Minister
Tokyo announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier. The surge is beginning to strain the medical system, with 64 per cent of Tokyo's hospital beds available for serious COVID-19 cases already filled as of Wednesday.
Suga and Olympics organisers have denied there is any link between the Jul 23 to Aug 8 Summer Games and the recent sharp spike in cases.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram