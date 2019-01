related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MELBOURNE,: Naomi Osaka beat Petra Kvitova 7-6(2) 5-7 6-4 to become the first Japanese player to win the Australian Open on Saturday.

The win made fourth seed Osaka the first player from an Asian country to claim the world number one ranking.