Osaka pulls out of Southern & Western Open to protest racial injustice

TOKYO: Naomi Osaka said she has pulled out of the semi-finals of the Southern & Western Open tennis tournament in protest at racial injustice.

Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and Haitian father, said in a social media post: "Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman".

Her decision follows protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

