Osaka rolls Sasnovich with double bagel at US Open

NEW YORK: A ruthless Naomi Osaka crushed Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0 6-0 to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Indian Wells champion put on a near-flawless display as she fired four aces and 12 winners to dispatch the Belarusian in 50 blistering minutes.

Osaka committed just three unforced errors as she notched up her third successive straight sets win, dropping only seven games in total during her run to the second week of the hardcourt major.

The 20th seed will look to continue her winning ways when she plays either fifth seed Petra Kvitova or Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the quarter-finals.

