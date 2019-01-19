Osaka survives Hsieh scare to reach fourth round

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka survived a huge scare against Hsieh Su-wei before overhauling the Taiwanese 5-7 6-4 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Japanese fourth seed was driven to distraction by double-sided Hsieh's angled shots and stout defence, and was staring down the barrel at 4-2 in the second set at Margaret Court Arena.

Hsieh's serve crumbled, however, and Osaka claimed 10 of the last 11 games to close out the match in a barrage of power hitting.

Osaka will play the winner of Wang Qiang and Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the quarter-finals.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)