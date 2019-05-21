Osasuna return to La Liga after Albacete defeat

BARCELONA: Osasuna sealed their promotion to La Liga on Monday with three games to spare after Granada beat Albacete 1-0.

The Navarra side, relegated from the top flight in 2017, lead Spain's second division on 78 points from 39 games and are guaranteed to finish in the top two after third-place Albacete's home defeat left them 10 points adrift.

Osasuna spent 14 seasons in La Liga before being relegated in 2014. They returned to the top flight after winning in the playoffs in 2016, before immediately going down again.

Their highest finish was fourth in 2006, they reached the UEFA Cup semi-finals in 2007, while in 2005 they were runners-up in the Copa del Rey.

Granada, second, are four points behind Osasuna and six ahead of Albacete, with one more win enough to secure their own return to the top flight after relegation in 2017.

