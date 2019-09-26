Osimhen on target again as Lille beat Strasbourg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Victor Osimhen scored his sixth league goal of the season to inspire Lille to a 2-0 home win against Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

PARIS: Victor Osimhen scored his sixth league goal of the season to inspire Lille to a 2-0 home win against Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Nigerian opened the scoring and Loic Remy doubled the lead as the side from northern France moved up to third in the standings on 13 points from seven matches, two points behind leaders Paris St Germain who host Stade de Reims later on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angers are second, behind PSG on goal difference, after Rachid Alioui's late double gave them a 2-0 win at Toulouse.

Olympique Lyonnais extended their winless streak to six games in all competitions as goals by Maxwel Cornet and Moussa Dembele were cancelled out by Yoann Court's double in a 2-2 draw at Stade Brestois.

Lille will take on Chelsea in the Champions League next week when Lyon, who are 10th in Ligue 1 on nine points, travel to RB Leipzig.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement