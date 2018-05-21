Otaegui claims second tour title in Belgian Knockout

REUTERS: Spanish golfer Adrian Otaegui lifted a second European Tour trophy after edging Benjamin Hebert of France by two shots in the final of the inaugural Belgian Knockout at the Rinkven International Golf Club on Sunday.

Hebert took the lead with a birdie on the second hole, but Otaegui drew level on the fourth before three birdies in a row from holes six to eight sealed the tournament win for the 25-year-old.

Otaegui's previous tour victory was the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play in August last year, and he has now had six top 20 finishes in a row in this season's Race to Dubai.

Scotland's David Drysdale (-1) claimed third place in Antwerp after he beat James Heath (par) from England in a playoff.

The Belgian Knockout is an attempt by the European Tour to try new formats, featuring 36 holes of regular stroke-play, with the leading 64 players going head-to-head in nine-hole match-play clashes.

