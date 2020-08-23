Own goal condemns Atletico to third straight defeat

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

An own goal by Felipe Aguilar on the stroke of halftime condemned Atletico Paranaense to their second straight 1-0 defeat on Saturday, at home to Fluminense who had two goals disallowed.

Aguilar knocked a cross from Yuri Lima into his own net to give Fluminense all three points.

After a bright start to Brazil's delayed Serie A season with two wins, Atletico have now lost three in a row.

The Curitiba-based club fall into seventh place in the table after five games, while Fluminense leapfrog them and move into sixth.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; editing by Clare Fallon)