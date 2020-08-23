Own goal condemns Atletico to third straight defeat

An own goal by Felipe Aguilar on the stroke of halftime condemned Atletico Paranaense to their second straight 1-0 defeat on Saturday, at home to Fluminense who had two goals disallowed.

Aguilar knocked a cross from Yuri Lima into his own net to give Fluminense all three points.

After a bright start to Brazil's delayed Serie A season with two wins, Atletico have now lost three in a row.

The Curitiba-based club fall into seventh place in the table after five games, while Fluminense leapfrog them and move into sixth.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

