Own goal gives dominant Atletico sixth straight La Liga win

VALENCIA, Spain: Atletico Madrid were rewarded for their determination when they snatched a 1-0 win at Valencia thanks to a late own goal to go level on points with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The visitors had carved out chance after chance with no recompense until Yannick Carrasco cut into the box and his cross bounced off the flailing leg of Valencia defender Toni Lato and trickled into the net in the 79th minute.

The own goal was fortuitous but certainly deserved after Diego Simeone's side had dominated possession and fired 14 shots at goal, denied by Valencia's in-form keeper Jaume Domenech and a goal-line clearance by defender Daniel Wass.

It gave second-placed Atletico a sixth consecutive La Liga victory and saw them move on to 23 points after nine games. They are level with leaders Sociedad who have played 10 and are in action on Sunday at home to Villarreal.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)