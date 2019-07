related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manny Pacquiao beat champion Keith Thurman in a split points decision on Saturday to take the WBA Welterweight Super Championship in Las Vegas.

Two judges scored it 115-112 in favour of Pacquiao while another gave it 114-113 to Thurman.

