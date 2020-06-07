Paderborn grab last-gasp goal for vital point at Leipzig

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

8 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Captain Christian Strohdiek netted a dramatic stoppage time equaliser to earn last-placed Paderborn a 1-1 draw away at high-flying RB Leipzig on Saturday and keep alive their faint hopes of avoiding relegation.

LEIPZIG, Germany: Captain Christian Strohdiek netted a dramatic stoppage time equaliser to earn last-placed Paderborn a 1-1 draw away at high-flying RB Leipzig on Saturday and keep alive their faint hopes of avoiding relegation.

Patrik Schick's 27th-minute goal gave Leipzig the lead, but their fortunes turned after defender Dayot Upamecano was needlessly sent off two minutes from the end of the first half when he petulantly kicked away the ball after a foul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Frenchman had been booked earlier in the game, and his second yellow card ensured an early shower.

The result left Leipzig in third place, 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich with four games remaining, while Paderborn moved to 20 points, still five adrift at the bottom.

Schick's goal came at the end of one of the high-paced passing movements that have been characteristic of Leipzig with Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner involved and the clinical efficiency suggested a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Nkunku put Werner clear on goal but instead of striking himself, the Chelsea-bound forward squared the ball for Schick to finish - his 10th Bundesliga goal of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upamecano's red card allowed Paderborn to fight their way back into the game in the second half, although it took them a while to use their one-man advantage.

It was only two minutes into stoppage time that Paderborn had a shot on target as Strohdiek hammered home from close range after substitute Marlon Ritter's effort from a corner was blocked.

Leipzig could have made sure of three points, and moved second in the standings, had Dan Olmo not had a rasping shot well saved on the hour mark and Werner missed soon after despite rounding the goalkeeper.

But they tired in the last 10 minutes as Paderborn began to tighten the screws before eventually claiming a third successive away draw as they battle against the drop.

Paderborn midfielder Klaus Gjasula was cautioned after 21 minutes for a clumsy foul, claiming a Bundesliga record 16th yellow card of the season.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Christian Radnedge)