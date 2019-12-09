Paderborn snatch second win of season with last-minute VAR decision

BERLIN: Struggling Paderborn snatched only their second Bundesliga win of the season on Sunday, beating Werder Bremen 1-0 away with a last-minute goal awarded following a VAR review.

Substitute Sven Michel, who had only been on the pitch for six minutes, swept home Streli Mamba's pass in the 90th minute and, although the goal was initially disallowed for offside against Mamba, referee Sascha Stegemann changed his mind after a lengthy VAR review.

Bremen, themselves a modest 14th in the 18-team table, had the better chances and appeared closer to a winner in the latter stages as Milot Rashica fired over and Leonardo Bittencourt sent a shot into the side netting.

Paderborn, who have eight points from 14 games, moved off the bottom of the table on goal difference from Cologne who earlier lost 2-0 at Union Berlin where Sebastian Andersson scored both goals for the hosts, who are 10th.

The Swede fired the opener in the 33rd minute from a corner and struck again five minutes after the break as he ran onto Christian Gentner's pass and his shot trickled over the goal line before Sebastian Bornauw could clear it.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

