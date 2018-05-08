Paine to captain Australia's ODI team in England

Test captain Tim Paine will lead Australia's one-day international team during next month's tour of England before an appointment is made for the long term, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

MELBOURNE: Test captain Tim Paine will lead Australia's one-day international team during next month's tour of England before an appointment is made for the long term, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

Paine was named skipper of a 15-man squad for the five-match series, Australia's first since the ball-tampering scandal which led to long bans for former test and ODI captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft.

Selectors have installed Aaron Finch as the ODI team's vice captain in place of the disgraced Warner, while also naming the Victorian captain of the Twenty20 side also released on Tuesday.

Australia will play five one-dayers and a T20 match against England from June 13-27 before heading to Zimbabwe for a T20 tri-series against the home nation and Pakistan starting July 1.

"Tim is a strong leader and will captain the side for this series, supported by Aaron," selector Trevor Hohns said in a media release.

"A decision on a permanent one-day captain will be made in due course."

ODI squad:

Tim Paine (captain), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

T20 squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson,

D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson,

Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)