Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in Karachi to win series

LAHORE: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final test to complete a 1-0 series victory at Karachi's National Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 476 for victory, Sri Lanka were all out for 212 with Oshada Fernando top-scoring for them with a gutsy 102, while Naseem Shah claimed 5-31 for the hosts.

The first test in Rawalpindi had ended in a draw.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)