Pakistan confident of ending long losing streak

NOTTINGHAM, England: Pakistan may have lost their last 11 one-day Internationals but bowling coach Azhar Mahmood says England must not forget his team’s resilient performance in the Champions Trophy two years ago as the sides prepare to meet at the World Cup on Monday.

Pakistan were thrashed by the West Indies in their tournament opener on Friday but Mahmood is backing them to come good at Trent Bridge, even though favourites and hosts England made an impressive start by crushing South Africa.

“We are one win away from coming back, and that's what happened in Champions Trophy," Mahmood said.

“We lost in Champions Trophy and then we come back hard. So whenever we have lost and we come back stronger, and we have the ability to bounce back,” he added.

Pakistan beat England by eight wickets in the Champions Trophy semi-final in 2017 before a comprehensive victory over India in the final.

Their recent form, however, has been poor, including a 4-0 series defeat by England.

“We’ve lost 11 games in a row but in the five games we lost against Australia, we rested eight to nine players,” Mahmood told a news conference on Sunday.

“So it was young team and we were trying different players, different combinations.

“Yes, against England we lost four games. But we were not far away. We just didn't win those crucial moments.

“They've played in England, so they have enough experience and motivation to go and win the game for Pakistan.

Mahmood dismissed suggestions that if Pakistan win, for the first time since beating South Africa in Johannesburg in January, it would be a major upset.

“We can beat them," he said. "It's not an upset. We have the ability to beat them.”

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)