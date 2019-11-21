Pakistan see off Australian quicks in Brisbane

SYDNEY: Captain Azhar Ali led the way as Pakistan saw off the much-vaunted Australian attack to reach lunch at 57 without loss on the opening morning of the first test in Brisbane on Thursday.

Ali, who won the toss and elected to bat first on a bright, sunny morning at the Gabba, brought up the 50 with an elegant cover drive for four just before the break and will resume on 28 not out with Shan Masood unbeaten on 21 alongside him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia, unbeaten at the Gabba since 1988, unleashed Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins but the pacemen were unable to get much movement out of a wicket with a shade of green on top.

The Pakistan openers maintained good discipline and picked their shots to frustrate the Australian quicks and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who will look to make the most of the bounce of the track as the match progresses.

The tourists, who have never won a series in Australia, handed a test debut to 16-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah and omitted experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas.

Australia included Joe Burns as opening partner for David Warner, while left-armer Starc took the third slot in the pace bowling unit with Cameron Bancroft and all-rounder Michael Neser missing out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second and final test, a day-night affair, takes place at the Adelaide Oval from Nov. 29-Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)