Pakistan set Australia 462 for victory in Dubai

REUTERS: Pakistan batted sensibly on the fourth morning of the first test on Wednesday before declaring their second innings at 181-6 to set Australia a huge victory target of 462 in Dubai.

Resuming the day at 45-3, Pakistan batsmen Imam-ul-Haq (48) and Haris Sohail (39) missed out on half-centuries but their 65-run partnership took the lead close to 400 runs.

Imam was the first to fall on the day, offering left-arm spinner Jon Holland an easy return catch.

He was soon joined in the dressing room by Sohail, who was adjudged leg before off the bowling of debutant Marnus Labuschagne after Australia sought a review of the umpire's original decision.

Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam then combined to add 71 to peg Australia back further on a Dubai pitch, which is increasingly getting difficult to bat on.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon tempted Shafiq into playing a lofty shot which was held by Mitchell Marsh at deep mid-wicket with the batsman falling on 41.

Lyon's 310th test wicket saw him join Brett Lee as the fifth leading wicket-taker for Australia in the longest format of the game.

Abu Dhabi will host the second and final test from Oct. 16.

