Palace boss Hodgson yet to think about retirement

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he has not yet decided about retiring from the game amid reports he could leave the Premier League club at the end of the season.

REUTERS: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he has not yet decided about retiring from the game amid reports he could leave the Premier League club at the end of the season.

Former England coach Hodgson, who took over at Palace in September 2017, is out of contract this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 73-year-old has guided Palace to top-flight safety for next season with the club 13th in the standings on 41 points with three games left.

"I haven't thought about retirement as yet," said Hodgson, who also previously managed Inter Milan and Liverpool. "There will come a time when I will talk about retirement, but I am not talking about it at the moment.

"I haven't seen the reports or speculation. I guess it has been going on for some while now since I have been answering this sort of question for the last two-and-a-half months, so I presume there has been stuff written, it's just I don't read it."

Palace host 11th-placed Aston Villa on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)