Palace face defensive injury crisis ahead of Brighton clash

Crystal Palace will be without their defensive trio of Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt and Joel Ward for Monday's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion due to injuries, manager Roy Hodgson said on Thursday.

Schlupp replaced the injured Van Aanholt (thigh) in the team for their goalless draw with Watford last Saturday but sustained a hip issue and was replaced at halftime.

Ward is nursing a knee problem and has not featured since a 2-1 defeat by Liverpool last month.

"Van Aanholt and Schlupp are out. Joel Ward isn't available, Mamadou Sakho is suspended," Hodgson told a news conference.

"Unfortunately there are one or two who might get added (to the injury list) but I'm not willing to discuss that now.

"Injuries have hit us with a vengeance. We will have to make certain we navigate our way through this time and we still have 11 good players to put on the field."

Hodgson said he was unsure when he could recall Schlupp and Van Aanholt, who have scored two league goals each this season.

Only forward Jordan Ayew has scored more than the pair with four, but Hodgson said he was not worried about their lack of firepower.

Palace, who are 10th, have found the net 14 times in the league, with only bottom club Watford managing fewer.

"I would like to see us score more goals. Our forwards are aware of that pressure but I believe those goals will come," Hodgson said.

"If they don't, our defensive form still gives us a good base for a good season."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)